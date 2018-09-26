Share:

Islamabad-Islamabad Rural Zone police have arrested seven persons during the last one month for their involvment in snatching motorbikes at gun point and recovered several bikes from them.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that SP (Rural) Liaqat Hyat Niazi had constituted special team following directions of senior police officials, to ensure arrest of those involved in the criminal activities.

This team worked hard and succeeded in arresting seven dacoits involved in snatching motorbikes at gun point from people in various areas of the city. The arrested have been identified as Waqas, Taimoor, Usama Sajid, Faizyab alias Faizi, Baqir, Muhammad Hussain and Idrees Khan. They were involved in five cases in Sihala police area, four in Khanna police area and one in Koral police area. SP (Rural) Liaqat Hyaz Niazi formally handed over the keys of bikes to their actual owners who appreciated the efforts of Islamabad police.

Meanwhile, SP (Investigation) Gulfam Nasir Warraich constituted another team to arrest those involved in various dacoity incidents. This team under supervision of DSP CIA Muhammad Hussain Lasi busted a four-member gang of dacoits.

They have been identified as Nadeem, Kamran Sami, Abdul Shakoor and Mansha. The police team recovered two 30-bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, CIA police arrested one Farhan Gull and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him.

Bhara Kahu police arrested drug peddler Muhammad Amjad and recovered 2020 gram hashish from him. Koral police arrested Bilal Riaz and recovered 145 gram hashish from him.

Kohsar police arrested Rustam Khan and recovered two wine bottles from him. Further investigation is underway.