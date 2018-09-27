Share:

GUJRANWALA - The ACE registered cases against six suspects including five PHA officers for their alleged involvement in corruption and misuse of powers. ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed told the media that a citizen, Atif Chand Butt, gave an application to the ACE that PHA officers including Deputy Director Munir Ahmed, Assistant Ashfaq Sana Ullah, Assistant Director Zeeshan Akber, Marketing Inspector Zeeshan Mateen with the collusion of contractor Shafqat Ali had brought a huge loss to government exchequer in shape of instalment of hoarding boards in city area. During inquiry, allegations levelled against the accused persons got proved and the ACE registered cases against them.