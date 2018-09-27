Share:

KARACHI - Police found a skeleton of a young boy from the Super Highway on Wednesday.

Police suspect that the skeleton belonged to an abducted child kidnapped from Sohrab Goth area last month.

A 14-year-old Rehan Khan, son of Bismillah Khan went missing on August 26 when he left home located at Junejo Colony to play outside their home.

The family later approached the Sohrab Goth police on September 2 and registered a kidnapping case of their loved one against unidentified person. The family, however, found a skeleton from the bushes near Super Highway within the limits of Site Super Highway police station. Deceased was a student of Grade VI and was on second number among five siblings.

The family believed that their skeleton belonged to their abducted child. Following the recovery of the skeleton, the family also staged a protest and demanded a justice.

Reacting on information, police officials also reached the site and shifted the skeleton to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The family later offered his funeral prayers at Gulshan-e-Islam Masjid in Junejo Colony.

A large number of people including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Shaikh also attended the funeral prayers. Sohrab Goth SHO Chaudhry Babar Hameed.

“It will premature to say anything until unless the DNA report confirmed.” The officer said that it has yet to be ascertained how the child was killed, adding that the police was investigating a case and further investigation was underway.