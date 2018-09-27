Share:

KARACHI - Well-known actress and model Bushra Ansari said that if one is associated with the job of his interest, he will surely be successful.

We should always think positive beyond the clouds. She spoke as a guest speaker in a session held at Muin Auditorium of Dow University of Health Sciences on the topic ‘Khatti Meethi Batain’ on Wednesday. The session was also attended by the Dow Medical College Principal Prof Dr Kartar Dawani and famous actor Arshad Mehmood.

She further added that children of old era were not that intelligent like the kids of today. Latest developments and progress has made them more intelligent.

Encouraging the students, she said that, it is essential to take part in music, art, games and other such activities along with the medical education. People have a general concept that a doctor is a person who help others, so their attitude should also be humble and down to earth.

She told that when she first visited the college in 1983, there were a few female students but today, like Dow Medical College, females are prominent in all fields. We have high hopes that these girls can be our assets who can contribute to attain a better future.

Educated women can create an education nation. She advised the students to plan about their future because success needs better planning along with the correct implementation.

She has scripted 11 serials some of which were acted by her. She said that we meet many people in our daily life who have helped us in devising different roles and characters. She motivated the students to work for the progress of our country and do not stick to the past mistakes.

Pakistan is going through different crises nowadays which can be resolved by a little effort of the skilled and intellects so that Pakistan may get a noticeable position in the world.

She also resonate the auditorium with her voice. She sang a song and a ghazal on the request of students which was greatly appreciated by applauds and standing ovation. At the end, Dr Kartar Dawani paid a vote of thanks to the guest speaker.