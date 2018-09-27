Share:

MAILSI - Thalassemia patients lack medicines and test facilities at Mailsi Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. The other day, 11-year-old thalasemia patient Hasnain, son of M Ismael, died because he could not be given treatment on time.

There are as many as 70 children-thalassemia patients-passing life on the verge of death. Parents of these children are much worried due to unavailability of medicines and other facilities at the hospital.

According to them, it costs Rs10,000 to Rs70,000 per month for the treatment of a thalassemia patient. Parents of thalassemia patients, flanked by the members of civil society, staged a protest in THQ Hospital against the unavailability of facilities.

They demanded that the Punjab chief minister and the provincial minister for health take notice of the grave situation.

MINISTER BRIEFED ON

METRO BUS SERVICE

A delegation of Turkish company "Alburaka Group of Companies" called on Punjab Minister for Transport Jahanzaib Khan Khichi and briefed him about Metro Bus Service in Islamabad, Lahore, and Multan.

Jahanzaib Khan Khichi said to the Turkish delegation that Turkey was Pakistan's brother and both enjoyed friendly relations. "We always stand with Turkey, for we have full confidence in her" he said.

"Our relations with brotherly country Turkey are strengthening with each passing day," he added.

The Turkish delegation comprised Alburaka Group of Companies CEO Binyameen and Deputy Managing Director Ahmed Yeldram.