Three persons of a family received burns when a man threw acid on them near Attari bus stop on Sharkpur Road. All the three victims were shifted to hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger. The victims were identified as Sidra Bibi, 22, Sarwar Bibi, 65, and Abdul Ghafoor, 70. They were shifted to Mayo hospital on an ambulance. A police official said the attacker, identified as Imran, was arrested by police soon after the incident. The alleged attacker is said to be a relative of the victims. Further investigation was underway.–Staff Reporter