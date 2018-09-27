Share:

The counterterrorism department on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three terror suspects during a successful operation in Shujabad district near Multan. A police spokesman said the arrested terrorists were planning to attack the offices of law enforcement agencies. The suspects identified as Muhammad Afzal, Shaukat Hayat, and Muhammad Sohail were affiliated with terror group Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan. They were also members of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, the spokesman claimed. The arrests were made during an intelligence based operation launched in Shujabad district on early Wednesday. The CTD team also seized four hand-grenades, one rifle, and explosive material from their possession. The suspects were sent to a police facility for further interrogation.–Staff Reporter