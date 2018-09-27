Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said tourism is a priority.

“Unfortunately, an important government sector like the tourism was ignored in the past but the present government will strengthen the national economy by promoting this sector on durable lines”, he said in his message on World’s Tourism Day.

The chief minister said that promotion of tourism related activities was essential to strengthen the economy.

He said it was sanguine that abundant tourist spots were available in Pakistan. The PTI government considers tourism as an industry and effective measures were being taken to improve the tourist spots along with provision of better facilities to the tourists. He said that vast opportunities existed in the tourism sector and new job prospects and income can be created by promoting tourism sector in the country according to world standards. The chief minister said that purpose of celebrating this day is to promote tourism, ensure protection of tourists and historical sites along with provision of better facilities at the tourist spots so that visiting tourists could enjoy the best. We should also reiterate that every possible effort will be made to make the tourism industry an active part of the national economy, he added.