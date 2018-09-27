Share:

LAHORE - Two young men died and three others wounded critically when the roof of a dilapidated building collapsed on them near Bund Road on Wednesday.

Rescue workers said that two of the five victims died on the spot. Another two injured were provided first aid while the fifth victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The deceased were identified as 16-year-old Akmal and 20-year-old Saleem. The police later handed over the bodies to the families.

An eyewitness told the police that at least five persons were present in the auto-parts manufacturing unit when its wooden roof collapsed on them, all of a sudden. Authorities were investigating the incident.

Emergency response

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 758 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in the province during the last 24 hours, reported APP .

In the RTCs, five people died whereas 787 were injured. Out of the injured, 518 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals whereas, 355 minor injured were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams.

The statistics show that 181 accidents were reported in Lahore with 192 victims, 82 in Faisalabad with 98 injured and 62 in Multan with 73 victims.

According to data, 617 motorcycles, 97 rickshaws, 72 cars, 43 vans, 12 buses, 19 trucks and 88 other

vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.