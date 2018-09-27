Share:

Sputnik

LONDON - UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday promised to recognize Palestinian statehood as a way of making the two-state solution a reality, if his party takes over the government.

Speaking at the annual party conference in Liverpool, he lashed out at the international community for looking on as Israel violates the rights of the Palestinians.

“We support a two-state solution to the conflict ... In order to help make that two-state settlement a reality we will recognize a Palestinian state as soon as we take office,” Corbyn said in his speech that was published by the party.

He stressed the opposition wanted Israel and a viable Palestinian state to co-exist but said the region was no closer to peace a quarter of a century after Oslo accords were made.

He slammed Israel for continuing occupation and expansion of illegal settlements and said Labour was united in condemning the shootings of hundreds of protesters in Gaza by Israeli troops.

The next general election is expected in 2022 but the ongoing split in the ruling Conservative party over Brexit could collapse the government of Prime Minister Theresa May, prompting a snap vote.