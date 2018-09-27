Share:

A delegation of University of Sheffield, UK, headed by Prof Sheila Macneil, Professor of Tissue Engineering visited King Edward Medical University on Wednesday. The visiting delegation and Vice Chancellor KEMU Prof Khalid Masood Gondal exchanged views about cooperation between two institutions in the fields of basic and clinical research. Prof Sheila highlighted the importance of translating basic research into clinical practice. She said that workload of attached hospitals of KEMU could provide opportunity to achieve this objective. Prof Khalid Masood Gondal said that affiliated hospitals of KEMU could help applying research in clinical practice which would benefit the patients. Chairman of Plastic Surgery Department Prof Mustahsin Basheer, Registrar, KEMU, Prof Irshad Husain Qureshi, Dean Prof Saira Afzal, Prof Fridoon Jawad Ahmed, Prof Nakhshab Choudhry and Prof Abrar Ashraf Ali were also present.–Staff Reporter