LAHORE - Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) is holding Dell Gaming Under-16 Boys 7s Rugby Championship here at the Pakistan Rugby Academy from September 28. Eight teams including Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Farooqabad, Lodhran, Fort Abbas, Vehari and Karachi will take part in the event. The participating teams have been divided by into two groups while top two teams from both the groups will play semifinal and the winners featuring in the final. PRU President Arif Saeed said: “PRU is holding this rugby activity for the youngsters, where outstanding players will be shortlisted for grooming and training under our development programme and they will also be given opportunity to represent the country in international rugby events abroad,” he said.–Staff Reporter