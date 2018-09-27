Share:

Sukkur - The USAID rehabilitated around two dozen flood-affected schools in rural and urban areas of Sindh province, a statement said on Wednesday.

In order to improve quality of education, the project under public-private partnership has also discouraged the ‘exam cheating’ culture at government schools, it added.

The 2010 floods had affected above 100 schools in 7 districts of Sindh, depriving hundreds of children from the basic education, the statement said. USAID in 2013 initiated rehabilitation of 106 schools with collaboration of Sindh government. The USAID provided $155 million worth of aid, while the Sindh government contributed $10 million for restoration and up-gradation of basic education in the flood-hit areas, the statement said.

The Sindh Basic Education Programme was executed in 7 districts, Dadu, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Khairpur, Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot and Sukkur. The programme was also initiated in 5 towns of Karachi including Bin Qasim, Gadap, Kemari, Layari and Orangi. The programme aimed at increasing and sustaining students’ enrolment in primary, middle and secondary schools, the statement further said.

“The programme has so far successfully completed 23 schools’ rehabilitation”, said Mehboob Ali Naich, manager communications Sindh Basic Education Programme (SBEP). The official said that the schools were rehabilitated with the support of private education and social sector. “The public-private partnership helped the rehabilitation and brought positive results in soft and hard components of the project”, said Mehboob Ali.

He said that these schools were handed over to private sector through proper bidding process and the bid winner was providing education to the students from primary to secondary level.

The private partners are also providing early childhood education to the students enrolled, he said. Under the project, the bid winner party was responsible for maintaining the building, provision of education facilities and hiring the teaching staff to fill the shortage in schools, he added.

“Out of the target of 106 schools, 40 schools have been restored while 23 are fully functional," said Mehboob Ali. He also said that the schools had been handed over to private education management organisation (EMO) after construction.

He added that the government did not constructed new schools after the floods and restored the affected schools raising their standards.

International Business Administration (IBA) is running 3 schools in Khairpur district, while Sarso organization has been given one school at Sukkur, he said. The schools have been given to the private set-up under 10 years agreement for improving education standards without charging any fee from the students, he said.

Headmaster of Tando Mir Ali High School, Khairpur, Riaz Ahmed Pathan said that the school had now disaster-resistance building. The rehabilitated school has 5,000 square yard area and 1,144 students, while catering 40,000-strong population in Tando Mir Ali.

The IBA representative Ghulam Mujtaba said that school had 14 classrooms, 21 government and 18 EMO teachers. He said that enrolment and retention percentage after rehabilitation of the school had increased to 90 per cent because the school is providing quality education without charging any fee. “All the labs including biology, chemistry, physics and computer are well equipped”, he said.

The EMO system has blocked all ways of cheating in board examination and promotion to next grade without exams. “Cheating was a big challenge in government-run schools but now it has been controlled with the collaboration of EMO system”, said the headmaster, Riaz Ahmed.

The headmaster Karoondi High School said that the girls’ education had improved very much after rehabilitation of the school. He said that parents were reluctant to send their daughters to school because of lack of facilities in the school. “This is rural area and the school is providing education to the poor population. It was hard for parents to send their daughters to school”, he said.

Now above 350 girl students are enrolled in the school. He complained that the school had well-equipped labs but 18 hours load shedding was a continuous challenge for students

The government has pledged to install solar panels to address non-availability of electricity in the school but still the installed solar energy source is not functional, he said.

Headmistress Government High School, Numaish Colony, Sukkur Dilshad Parveen said that EMO Sarso was running this school and its capacity had increased after 2014 after its rehabilitation. She also said that there was no alternate of electricity while government had been intimated to solve the matter on priority basis.