GUEST WRITER

SYED HAMMAD RAZA

Rule of law is a big challenge while political interference and corruption are major hurdles in coping with it. Such problems can be fixed if an honest person leads a hardworking team in the state organs. No society can progress till solution to such problems.

Having review of the performance of Lahore police from recently-held general elections to Muharram security measures, the team leader did a good job.

The city police handled quite well the situation on the arrival of former PM Nawaz Sharif on July 13.

The party leadership was restrained from holding any illegal rally. Policemen sustained wounds in some clashes with the workers but the overall situation remained under control.

The conduct of peaceful general elections was another achievement of the lawmen. Election Code of Conduct was implemented in letter and spirit while troublemakers were put behind the bars. Minor clashes were reported but no major issue surfaced on election day, showing excellent police performance in the city.

More than 45,000 cops were deputed to maintain peace during elections in the city. No casualty or major damage was reported on election day and the capital city police won appreciation of their bigwigs. Outstanding policemen were rewarded cash and commendatory certificates.

After election, maintaining peace on Eidul Azha was another big challenge for the city police that they coped with well. In a peaceful environment, the citizens celebrated Eid with their families and friends.

Special deployment was made at cattle markets, established for Eid while additional deployment was made to guard mosques and other worship places.

Maintaining peace in Muharram was also a big challenge in the capital of Punjab. The city cops maintained peace in this holy month. Ashura was observed peacefully in the city though there were reports about threats.

As part of Muharram security measures, the city police chief arranged meetings with different schools of thought and took them on board while doing the most sensitive job.

The capital police sought district peace committees role in promoting peace, tolerance and interfaith harmony. More over the city police enforced ban on misuse of loudspeakers and restrained extremists from hate-mongering.

A comprehensive security strategy was devised, under which eight 8 SPs, 18 DSPs, 80 SHOs and more than 15 thousands police officials were deployed on the main route of Ashura procession.

Aerial surveillance was ensured and monitoring through the cameras of Safe City Authorities was conducted.

Visitors of main procession of 10th Muharram were allowed to enter after frisk in four-layers. Mobile phone service was suspended in sensitive areas.

This all happened as the top cops have not surrendered to political pressure but they went for change of culture within the department. Police transfer posting policy is being made apolitical.

Maintaining merit and on the basis of performance evaluation report, a twelve-member board of police officers take up the matter of transfer.

Lahore CCPO BA Nasir and DIG (Operations) Shahzad Akbar have finished the culture of any undue favour and directed all police officers to avoid any political, personal and departmental pressure to serve the public. Such steps would further improve police performance that would lead to bring about change. Public should also praise police for back-to-back achievements.

–The writer is a police spokesman.