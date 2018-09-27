Share:

GUJRAT - Renowned intellectuals at a seminar here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) on Wednesday stressed the need for understanding and promoting the message of a famous trio of Punjabi Sufi poets to counter terrorism and extremism in the country.

The seminar titled “Therapy for Terrorism and Extremism ? Khawaja Ghulam Fareed, Baba Bulleh Shah and Shah Hussain’s Poetry” was organised by Islamic Studies Department under the ‘Thematic Research Grant Programme 2018’ of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC).

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs & Inter-Faith Harmony Dr Noorul Haq Qadri was the chief guest at the seminar. Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil and Chairperson Islamic Studies Department Dr Arshad Munir Leghari were in the hosts’ chair. Among the guests of honour were MNA Khawaja Sheraz Mahmood, Sajjada Nasheen Kot Mithan Sharif Khawaja Moinuddin Mahboob Korija, and Chairperson Islamic Studies Department Lahore Garrison University Dr Saeed Ahmad Saeedi.

“The message of our Sufi poets is that of love, peace and harmony. The current social scenario calls for the promotion of Sufism which seeks to unite all human beings by promoting the values of cultural co-existence and tolerance,” the federal minister told the seminar. He also discussed the role of Sufis and their teachings in the Pakistan movement.

Dr Saeed Ahmad Saeedi, Chairman Department of Islamic Studies of Lahore Garrison University, singled out Sufism as the solution to deal with the menace of extremism and terrorism afflicting our society. “It promotes love and negates extremism. It is the ultimate source towards building a peaceful society,” Dr Saeedi said.

Prof Dr Muhammad Altaf Langrial of Bahauddin Zikrya University Multan said, “Terrorism and extremism crept into our society to fill the void caused by our total neglect of the teachings of our Sufis. Sufism is a means to strengthen the bond between God and man.” Speaking on the occasion, Kh Moinuddin Mahboob Korija said that love and compassion towards other human beings is what Sufism is all about. “Today’s social challenges call for the revival of Sufism and that of its message of love and compassion,” he underlined.

MNA Kh Sheraz Mahmood stressed that love and caring for fellow human beings is what Sufism teaches, in total agreement with the message first conveyed by the Holy Prophet (SWWT). “A Sufi’s message is not for the affluent, but for the oppressed, the downtrodden and the destitute,” Kh Sheraz pointed out.

Senior faculty member Syed Hamid Farooq Bukhari of the Islamic Studies department moderated the seminar.

Saqib Faridi enthralled the audience by reciting the poetry of classical Punjbai poet Kh Ghulam Farid.

At the end of the seminar, a walk was held to mark the World Peace Day. A large number of students and faculty members from various departments participated in both the seminar and the walk.