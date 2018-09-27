Share:

KARACHI - Armed bandits shot dead a 20 years old boy for offering resistance in a robbing bid on Wednesday here in the remits of Itehad Town.

A 20-year-old Sajid Ahmed, son of Hussain Ahmed, was shot dead in Baldia Town locality within the limits of Ittehad Town police station. Police officials said that the incident took place at Block B in Abidabad area of Baldia Town. Police said that the incident took place when the victim was sitting outside his home along with two of his friends where at least two armed men riding a motorcycle came close to them and tried to snatched mobile phones and valuables at gunpoint. Boys were offered resistance which resulting armed bandits shot sprayed bullets.

Police said that victim trying to catch the bandit which resulting gunmen resorted firing and a bullet riddled in the chest of boy. Armed bandits managed escape leaving their motorbike.

The injured boy was shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. Police officials said that deceased was unemployed and unmarried and belonged to Mansehra.

His funeral prayers were offered on Wednesday afternoon at a Masjid near to his residence. A large number of people as well as political personalities including member provincial assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Malik Shahzad Awan also presented at the funeral. Participants of the funeral prayers also staged a protest against the rising incidents of street crimes in the area. Police officials said that a case has been registered against unidentified persons on behalf of victim’s brother while further investigation was underway.

Target killer arrested

The Counter Terrorism Department of Sindh police Wednesday claimed to have arrested a politically motivated target killer.

Police said that the accused persons including Shan Sabir Khan aka Shahnawaz wanted to the police in various cases of target killing including the killing of police personnel. Police said that the accused have had killed at least six policemen in separate incidents of target killing in Landhi and Korangi areas.

The accused person was also wanted in various cases of extortion and other criminal activities. CTD police said that the accused person used to work for MQM London and later joined Pak Sarzameen Party.

CTD police arrested a Lyari gangster namely Irfan Abbasi aka Shahzad Abbasi wanted to the police in various criminal cases including killing, extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Rangers claimed to have arrested 19 accused persons in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city. The accused persons arrested were including worker of political parity Muttahida Qaumi Movement London.

The accused person arrested in a raid conducted in Naziamabad area, identified as Sohail wanted to the police in various cases of extortion and other criminal activities. Rangers also conducted raids in Baldia Town, Itehad Town, Kalri, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Saeedabad and Madian Colony while arrested a dozen suspects. The accused persons arrested were including Sahriyar, Siraj, Junaid, Musa, Wali Rehman, Salman, Nadeem, Shair Hussain, Khowja Umar Ali, Arif, Nadir and Azam Khan. The accused persons arrested were involved in various criminal cases including Street crimes.

Rangers also conducted raid in Kalri area of Lyari while arrested an accused Gull Ahmed wanted to the police in kidnapping for ransom cases. rangers also conducted raid in Gulberg and Khokherapar area while arrested five accused persons including Kamran, Luqman, Mehran, Waqar and Imran. The accused persons were running a narcotics den in the locality and also wanted in other sort of criminal activities. Ranges claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. The accused persons arrested were handed over to the police for further legal formalities.