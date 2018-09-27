Share:

ISLAMABAD - Peshawar Zalmi signs MoU with Austrian Cricket Association (ACA) in Vienna for the promotion of cricket on Wednesday. Austrian team will tour Pakistan and receive professional coaching. “We will promote School cricket in Austria,” said Javed Afridi and added: “It is yet another achievement for Zalmi Foundation and Global Zalmi that Zalmi Foundation signed an MoU with the Austrian Cricket Association. The MoU was signed in Vienna, Austria between the chairman of Peshawar Zalmi Foundation and ACA chairman Muhammad Ashfaaq.” He said that according to the MoU, Peshawar Zalmi will play its part to promote cricket in Austria with emphasis on school cricket. “Austrian cricket team will tour Pakistan very soon and Peshawar Zalmi will provide them top of the art coaching facilities in Pakistan.”–Staff Reporter