Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday condemned what he called ‘unlawful’ action by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against party workers, office-bearers and elected represen­tatives.

He said that after witch-hunting of party’s top leadership and key lead­ers, NAB has now been tasked to victi­mise party workers.

The PPP Chairman said that ex­tending the political victimisation up to District Jacobabad Municipal Committee Chairman Ghulam Ab­bas Jakhrani was tantamount to wrapping up the local government system. Bureaucracy has already stopped working because of NAB’s unlawful actions and now the LB elected representatives have been set as new target, he added.

Bilawal said that the forces of tyr­anny that have always feared the pow­ers of the people are busy in political engineering since past 72 years. It is clear that the results of political engi­neering and witch-hunting of politi­cians always ends in dictatorial rule. Special laws such as Ebdo and Prodo were promulgated to initiate the po­litical engineering and such laws have now been renamed as NAB.

He said that NAB’s action against Ja­cobabad Municipal Committee Chair­man Ghulam Abbas Jakhrani is sheer part of political victimisation.