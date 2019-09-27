KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday condemned what he called ‘unlawful’ action by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against party workers, office-bearers and elected representatives.
He said that after witch-hunting of party’s top leadership and key leaders, NAB has now been tasked to victimise party workers.
The PPP Chairman said that extending the political victimisation up to District Jacobabad Municipal Committee Chairman Ghulam Abbas Jakhrani was tantamount to wrapping up the local government system. Bureaucracy has already stopped working because of NAB’s unlawful actions and now the LB elected representatives have been set as new target, he added.
Bilawal said that the forces of tyranny that have always feared the powers of the people are busy in political engineering since past 72 years. It is clear that the results of political engineering and witch-hunting of politicians always ends in dictatorial rule. Special laws such as Ebdo and Prodo were promulgated to initiate the political engineering and such laws have now been renamed as NAB.
He said that NAB’s action against Jacobabad Municipal Committee Chairman Ghulam Abbas Jakhrani is sheer part of political victimisation.