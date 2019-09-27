Share:

LAHORE - Health experts have stressed the need to sensitise the younger generations about the contraceptive measures in Pakistan, warning that the country’s population will reach 310 million by 2050 if it continues to grow at the same rate till then. These views were expressed at a seminar by Marie Stopes, a locally registered NGO with national coverage focused on serving the unmet reproductive health needs of women and men across the country, in collaboration with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) at the University of Punjab on Thursday. Every September 26, the world celebrates Contraception Day to create awareness of contraception. Myths around the use of contraceptives, society norms, lack of information and insecurity of commodities make young people vulnerable to unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. In his welcome address, Col (r) Ehsanul Rehman, Technical Adviser at Marie Stopes Society, highlighted the performance of Marie Stopes, which operates across a large proportion of Pakistan and their services are available to more than 70 million people. Over the past decade, the NGO has averted 4.6 million unintended pregnancies and 6,000 maternal deaths. Rehman said they are successfully working to inculcate the idea of having a small family among the people of Pakistan. For this purpose, the Marie Stopes teams are operating across the Punjab province.