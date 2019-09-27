Share:

KHAIRPUR - Kashmir is lifeline for the economy of Pakistan and Kashmiri people are fighting survival war.

These views were expressed by Atiq Raja, Chairman of Youth Council of Pakistan, while addressing a seminar on “Current Kashmir situation” held at Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology here on Thursday.

Pakistan Youth Council Chairman said that all mainstream political parties and people of Pakistan were ready to go any length for freedom of their Muslim brothers who had been fighting the war for the survival of Pakistan since the creation of Pakistan.

He said that the Modi government locked down Kashmiri people for more than a month a curfew had been imposed in Kashmir valley and Indian forces were killing and abducting innocent Kashmiri people.

“Kashmiris have been deprived of food, health, and other basic adequate facilities and Modi government is doing holocaust of Kashmiri people just did by Hitler of Jewish people in Germany,” he said.

He said that Pakistan always supported their Kashmiris brothers and it was time for the international community to raise voice for innocent people of Kashmir just they rose voice for East Timor and Bosnian people to stop the genocide of Kashmiris people.

He said that Hindu, Christians and Bhudisits community were condemning Modi Hindutva ideology and against the revoking article 370 and against a curfew imposed by the Modi government in occupied Kashmir.

“Kashmiris have right of freedom and they are demanding it as per the resolution of the United Nations. More than 10,000 youths have been arrested by the Indian army in a month and killing innocent youths in extrajudicial killing on a daily basis.”

He said that South Asia is on brink of nuclear war and its responsibility of international community and especially Muslim states to raise voice for Kashmiri people.