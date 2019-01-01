Share:

ISLAMABAD - More than 1.1 million citizens have so far got themselves registered with the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme (NPHP) countrywide, National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) said yesterday. The registration process for the programme, a government-funded project for the provision of affordable and cheap housing, kicked off since July 15, 2019 and would continue till October 15. A spokesperson of NADRA said that the registrations process was under way at authority’s E-Shaulat Centres and through online with the payment of Rs 250 as fee and the project is getting appreciation among the masses. According to NADRA, so far 477,337 people have got themselves registered from Punjab for Naya Pakistan Housing Project; 248,424 from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT); 130,981 from Sindh, 109,475 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 79,218 have registered from Balochistan. Similarly, as many 13,984 citizens have registered themselves from Gilgit-Baltistan, 9,813 from Azad Jammu & Kashmir and 2,065 from erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), have been registered to get houses under NPHP.

With regard to the number of applicants, district Islamabad stands at number first with 248,424 registrations followed by Faisalabad with 106,371 applications, Lahore with 101,483 applications, Quetta is at number four with 72,07 applications and Karachi at number five with 71,295 applicants.