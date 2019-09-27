Share:

SIALKOT - Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved as many as 146 kanals of state land from the illegal occupation of the local land mafia in Sialkot district. According to the Incharge ACE Sialkot Circle Khurram Shehzad Cheema, the worth of those retrived stated land was stated to be Rs. 66 million. which was given back into the official custody of Sialkot District Council and Sialkot Health Department.

Meanwhile, Circle Registrar of Cooperative Societies Sialkot Tariq Mehmood Hunjra has also retrieved as many as 10 kanals of state land from the illegal occupation of local land mafia group in Daska. He told the newsmen that the worth of this retrieved land was stated to to be Rs.6 billion. He said that Daska police have also registered a case against eight nominated accused illegal occupants Babar Suhail, Muhammad Nazir, Muhammad Arshad , Rahil Kamran, Shehzad and Asad Hafeez.