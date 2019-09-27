Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has received record 56,657 applications for bachelor and master programmes admissions for fall semester 2019. This season the University carried out a comprehensive admission campaign on directions of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. To project university academic program enhancing visibility of the university in print and electronic media as well as social media. An admission facilitation centre was also establish at Abbasia Campus for guidance of students and parents as a result immense number of students applied from a cross Punjab as well as other provinces including Gilgit Baltistan. During the4 last two months Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has paid special attention on improvement of boarding facilities as well food quality in hostels and canteens, availability of standardized medical and transport facilities to the students. He also announced admission for position holders on 100% scholarship in all departments of the university. He also directed to launch student’s societies to include leadership quantities and character building of students. The University also planning to introduce market based academic programs and revised the structure of current programs according to modern needs. Selection boards are being held to meet the deficiency of faculty in the university. All these steps have built confidence in students and parents who applied for admission in such a large number.