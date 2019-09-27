Share:

ISLAMABAD (APP): An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday sent three accused namely former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance advisor Miftah Ismail and ex-managing director Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imranul Haq to jail on judicial remand in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) agreement case.

The court also rejected request by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for extension in the physical remand of the three accused who were produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after the completion of their remand term.

At the outset of the hearing, the NAB investigation officer updated the court on developments in the investigation and prayed to the court to grant further physical remand of the accused.

Hearing this, Abbasi arrived at the rostrum and submitted a nine-page written reply to the court, in which he stated that this was his 71th day in NAB’s custody. He claimed that the evidence was not a priority for the NAB; rather it just wanted to humiliate and harass him.

The former premier said the NAB had sought 20-year record of his assets, bank accounts and had handed him questionnaires related to eight inquiries to which he had provided the answers and presented the relevant record.

He accused the NAB of forcing the government officials to become approvers against him. “If I had misused my authority then what were Miftah Ismail and Sheikh Imran doing here?” he questioned.