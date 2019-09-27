Share:

LAHORE - A meeting was held at Alhamra Cultural Complex on Thursday to review programmes, plays and Alhamra Art Museum’s performance.

The meeting was chaired by Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan and directed the officials concerned that finest arrangements and monitoring of commercial dramas should be made for all plays at Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium.

He said that monitoring of commercial dramas and their scripts is a difficult task and “we make sure that we implement every possible step to make commercial dramas successful without any double meaning statements. Merit and transparency should be ensured in all official affairs,” he said. The meeting was attended by Alhamra Cultural Complex Deputy Director Naveed Ul Hassan Bukhari and Programming Assistant Mehmood Yaqoob.

JAHAIZ AIK LANAT

The Lahore Arts Council is starting its new series “Alhamra on Wheel” in which a play titled “Jahaiz Aik Lanat” will be presented at Jilani Park at 4pm on Friday (today). Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that Alhamra arranged this programme for renewal of street drama. The play aims to bring social issues to the attention of people.

He said that through street drama, message can be conveyed to people in a positive way.

Lahore Arts Council Director (Arts and Culture) Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that Alhamra Arts Council is re-introducing the public’s favourite medium (street drama). “This tradition is part of our culture. People will be drawn to social problems in drama,” he said.