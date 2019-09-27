Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday closed all crossing points along the Afghan border ahead of the presidential elections in the war-torn country.

The foreign ministry said that the step was taken to “support of domestic transition in Afghanistan.” Pakistan, a statement by the foreign ministry said, had decided to enhance security along Pak-Afghan border by “strict security check of all pedestrians and trading vehicles from 26-29 September 2019 and closure of all passage ways or cargo terminals (except for emergency patients) on 27-28 September 2019.”

The people of Afghanistan will head to the polls tomorrow (September 28) to pick their next president, even as the threat of violence and concerns over electoral fraud could lead many to stay home.

The vote, the fourth since the Taliban’s removal from power by a United States-led coalition in 2001, comes as heavy fighting between the armed group and government forces has led to a spike in the number of civilians killed.

The Taliban have already threatened to target election rallies and polling stations, while in recent weeks the US-backed Afghan forces have stepped up air and ground attacks, raising fears of further casualties.

The Afghan Taliban have been holding peace talks with the US for nearly a year but have refused to meet with the Afghan government, which they view as a puppet regime. This month, Trump cancelled talks with the Taliban after the killing of a US soldier in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump have held two meetings in three months to discuss Afghanistan among other issues. They have agreed in July to bolster cooperation on Afghanistan to pressure Taliban militants to reach a peace deal.

Washington expects Islamabad to use its influence on the Taliban to force them to agree to a political settlement. The Taliban recently said they would visit Pakistan if PM Khan extends an invitation to them.