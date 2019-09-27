Share:

Gujranwala - Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood has showed his displeasure over unnecessary delay in construction work of Gujranwala to Sheikhupura road.

He said that this delay could increased the cost of the project. He directed the Gepco, Sui gas, PTCL officers to take necessary action for removing their services from the road during the given period so that construction work

be started without any restriction.

While addressing a meeting to review the progress of this project, commissioner said Gujranwala to Sheikhupura road has much importance and it should be completed as soon as possible so that peoples of both the cities could be facilitated with comfortable and safe travel.

Chairman Zakat and Ushar Punja Rana Billal Ejaz, former federal minister Rana Nazir Ahmed, additional deputy commissioner revenue Dr. Zeeshan Hanif, Director development Chaudhary Muhammad Asghar, SE Highway Ch. Muhammad Riaz and other officers were participated in the meeting. Commissioner directed all the concerned authorities to complete their work in respect of removal of electric poles, ptcl cabins etc before the end of this month positively.

Anti corruption establishment have got vacated 145 kanal state land from the illegal occupiers here at Sialkot.

It was told that on the directions by the higher authorities circle officer anti corruption Khurram Shahzad Cheema has launched a campaign against illegal occupiers and succeeded to got vacated 145 kanal state land worth of million of rupee from the occupiers.

The operation was done in Budhiana, Pasrur, Daska and other areas while the retrieved land has been handed over to district council, health, forest, road and other concerned departments.