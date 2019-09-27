Share:

ISLAMABAD - A judicial magistrate court on Thursday approved 14 days judicial remand of Balochistan Secretary Population Mir Imran Taj in the cheque dishonour case. The Kohsar police presented the accused Mir Imran Taj before the court of judicial magistrate Adnan Rasheed. A case was registered against the accused in April this year over dishonor of a cheque worth Rs385,000,00. The police arrested the accused on Wednesday after dismissal of his bail plea from the Islamabad High Court. The court sent the accused to Adiala jail on judicial remand till October 10th.