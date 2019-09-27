Share:

SIALKOT - The grieved family of a Sialkot-based Pakistani youth Basharat Ali has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to make some effective efforts for bringing back their beloved son from India. Village Hail Jattan-Chaprar-based labourer Rafiq’s son Basharat Ali (20), had mistakenly entered Indian territory in Samba District (India) near Chaprar Sector along the zig-zgged Sialkot Working Boundary while fishing in River Tavi here on Sep 23, 2019. The Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) arrested this Pakistani citizen for illegally entering into Indian Territory. Grieved family told that they were informed by the Punjab Rangers that their beloved son Basharat Ali had mistakenly entered into India and was now in the custody of Indian BSF there in India. According to the Indian media, the Indian BSF had recovered his Pakistani CNIC and a mobile phone from Basharat Ali during the interrogation. Later, the Indian BSF handed him over to Indian police and other Indian security agencies for further investigation, in this regard. Victim Basharat Ali’s family told that there beloved son was an industrial worker in a factory at Sialkot and was the only person to feed his family. He has four sisters. His family was much perturbed due to this Indian BSF brutality and inhuman act. The Indian media also aired this story by terming this Pakistani youth Basharat Ali as terrorist.

The grieved family claimed that they were told about this nasty incident by the local officials of the Chenab Rangers.

Local people said that victim Basharat Ali was innocent youth. They said that he could never be a terrorist.

Grieved family urged the Pakistan government to make some urgent diplomatic efforts with Indian government to bring their son back to Pakistan for reuniting him with his grieved family.

This poor grieved family of victim Basharat Ali lives there in bordering village Hail Jattan-Chaprar in Chaprar Sector of Sialkot Working Boundary here, about 22 KMs away from Sialkot. The atmosphere was witnessed as gloomy in this village.