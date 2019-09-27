Share:

The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) President Dr. Murtaza Mughal has stated that the textile industry is preferring the import of raw material after the withdrawal of the facility of zero-rating which has reduced the demand for manufacturing material, threatening a large industrial segment.

The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) said changed sales tax laws have reduced the price of imported raw material as compared to the raw material produced domestically, putting the future of hundreds of industrial units at stake.

The development is resulting in a wastage of foreign exchange, and will reduce revenue and increase unemployment, it said.

The companies producing raw material for the textile industry that include yarn, grey cloth, and cotton, etc. are under the threat of closure and bank defaults, therefore, the laws should be reviewed, said Dr. Murtaza Mughal.

Dr. Murtaza Mughal said that no duties are imposed on the import of raw material, while there is seventeen percent sales tax on local units producing the raw material. These units have to wear out for nine months to get refunds which adds to their cost of doing business.

He said that some elements are also exploiting the current policy, importing finished products in the garb of raw material.

Foreign manufacturers should not be given preference over local manufacturers, as this has started to hit demand for raw material including cotton which will hit troubled growers, he demanded.

The Pakistan Economy Watch has maintained its critical outlook towards the government's policies, and has strongly expressed its resentment against this government's pandering to the IMF. In earlier reports, PEW has accused IMF of choking Pakistan's economy, suggesting little faith in the IMF intentions for the Pakistani economy.