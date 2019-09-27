Share:

Turbat is the largest city of Balochistan with number of population. The population of Turbat is growing rapidly in every part of Turbat. But unfortunately administration has been failed to facilitate the civil hospital of Turbat. In every day thousands of patients come from different areas of District Kech for treatment like Dasht, Hoshab, Hirronk, Nisarabad and many more. It hurts me to mention that the parents are being created well due to lack basic facilities. It is important to noted that poor can not afford to visit private hospitals and they are compelled to come in civil hospital but doctors do not do the checkups patients in a good manner. There is no any facilities of test. Recently in Turbat the ratio of dengue patients become high and they were compelled to visit Karachi which is too much far from Turbat city. At last, it is my humble request to the concerned authorities that they should look into the matter and save the life of poor.

GHULAM HUSSAIN,

Turbat.