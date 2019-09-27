Share:

Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) through a questionnaire asked him about tariff subsidy given to Captive Power Plants in which there are some legal and constitution related issues, therefore he got more time for preparation of answers.

This he said while replying to questions of newsmen here at Center for Autism Rehabilitation and Training Centre of provincial Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities at Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

He was accompanied by his advisor on Law Murtaza Wahab and Special assistant of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

To a question, the chief minister said that some media men every evening start his character assassinating in their talk shows. “This is quite deplorable and they consider themselves well aware and authentic segment of society and keep misguiding their viewers that I have been summoned in Thatta sugar mill case,” he said and added as a matter of fact, the NAB authorities have sent him a questionnaire and had summoned him in connection with tariff subsidy given to Captive Power Plants.

He said that the questionnaire was issued on September 17 and summoned him on September 24. It was a very short time because there were some administrative, legal and constitution related questions which could be answered accordingly, he said.

Quoting a question, the chief minister said that he has been asked whether the provincial government or the federal government was authorised to fix the tariff. “The constitution of Pakistan under Articles 157 authorizes the provincial legislation of giving tariff,” he said and went on saying that there were some questions in which legal, administrative and constitution related issues have been taken up, therefore their answers could be prepared after appropriate consideration.

Murad said that that was why he had written a letter to the NAB authorities to give him more time and they gave and said the next hearing would be fixed latter on. “I am ready to assist NAB in its investigation- I want to appear there to assistant them not just for a photo session for media,” he said.

Replying to a question about garbage lifting, the chief minister said that the drive was started on September 21 for 30 days. “Teething problems were felt on the first day of the drive which have been removed and now the cleaning work of this beautify city was not only improving day by day but it has going on in full swing and high spirit of the district administration,” he added.

He said that during the last five days, excluding of Thursday, over 138,000 tons of garbage have been lifted by Sindh Solid Waste Management, including 75,000 tons by district administration under special initiative.

Murad urged the people of the city to cooperate him by throwing their domestic trash in the dustbins. He also requested the builder to lift their debris or construction material from the under-construction buildings on their own. Murad also asked the media men to be positive in this clean My Karachi move.

“We are working for betterment of this city which also belongs to each and every one you, therefore you must report positive,” he said.

Murad said On Wednesday night he visited Gulshan-i-Iqbal Block-6 to monitor the garbage lifting from a playground. “When I left the media reported that garbage was being dumped in the ground just after the chief minister left- this was not a true picture, he said.

This wrong reporting is because of some peoples misunderstand. The Clean My Karachi drive has been initiated to lift backlog of garbage lying in the streets and open grounds and dump it at temporary GTS developed all over the city. The SSWMA has been authorized to lift the garbage from temporary GTS and transport to to Landfill side and this would be done during this on-going 30-day drive, he assured the media men and asked them to be positive.

To another question about Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the chief minister said that he has served this country as a federal minister and prime minister and he could not be treated in insulting and misbehaving manner. “I had heard that the Petroleum expert the NAB had sent him for discussion had reportedly misbehaved him which was totally wrong,” he said. Mr Abbasi has rendered services to the best of his abilities for this country, he said.

Replying yet to another question, the chief minister said that the prime minister was enough to talk on cricket and he even spoke [on cricket] in his American visit. He added that he was working to bring more international Cricket back to Karachi. “I have requested new Australian High Commissioner, who met me this morning, to bring his cricket team for international matches to Karachi,” he disclosed.

CENTER FOR AUTISM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah as a chief guest inaugurated the third floor of Center for Autism Rehabilitation and Training Sindh, of Sindh government and also opened Exercise Room, Consultant Clinics by cutting the ribbon. The differently-abled children worked out in the gym and showed their abilities to the chief minister.

The chief minister also inaugurated a bus/coaster he has given for the transportation facility to the differently abled children. Latter, the chief minister in a simple ceremony distributed pair of new shoes among the enrolled children.

The differently-abled children presented tableaus and welcome song and Tharis songs for the chief minister.

Addressing on the occasion, the chief minister resolve his commitment to make differently-abled children used members of the society. “I feel quite happy, satisfied and content just after meeting with you [differently-abled children],” he said and added Almighty Allah had developed a special contest and satisfaction in your [special children] service.

Murad said that the Center for Autism Rehabilitation and Training enrolled under 18 students in the center and those hwo attain 18-year age were returned to home. “Today, I announce establishment of another center for the children who can move for higher education or additional Rehabilitation exercises after completing their courses of under 18.

He also announced establishment of satellites of center for Autism Rehabilitation in every district headquarter.

‘This is the original and genuine service to the humanity in which everyone has to take part and play his role,” he concluded.

Earlier, the Special Assistant to Chief Minister Syed Qasim Naveed and Secretary Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Khalid Chachar received the chief minister when he reached at the center.