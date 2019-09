Share:

KARACHI - Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) virus on Thursday claimed another life in the city. Hadi Baksh, a resident of Sanghar, was under treatment from one week at the Jinnah Hospital where he succumbed to the disease on Thursday.

On the other hand, the number of dengue patients is on the rise in Sindh as 1,137 cases have been reported across the province during the ongoing month. Out of 1,137 Dengue patients, as many as 11 people succumbed to the disease in September.