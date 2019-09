Share:

SIALKOT - Two unknown armed dacoits looted Rs0.9 million in cash at gunpoint from the staff and officials of post office located at Small Industrial Estate Sialkot during a dacoity incident here.

Reportedly, accused entered into the post office as clients. They made post office staff and officials hostage at gunpoint and started looting. They also beat up badly staff on resistance. Later, accused fled away on a motorcycle with booty. Hajipura police have registered a case with no clue or arrest.