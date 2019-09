Share:

ISLAMABAD - Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, who is the incumbent chairperson of the Islamabad-based inter-governmental organization, the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS), has convened the General Meeting of COMSATS and Accra Forum on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development during October 2019 in Accra.