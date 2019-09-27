Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi called for launching comprehensive community-based education programme to raise awareness about breast cancer in the country.

The President stated this while chairing a briefing on breast cancer here on Thursday. Secretary National Health Services gave the briefing which was also attended by other local and foreign dignitaries.

The President appreciated that the Federal Breast Cancer Screening Centre (FBCSC) at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) had started free mammography and a large number of an early breast cancer cases had been detected.

He assured support to the Federal Breast Cancer Screening Centr for establishing a screening facility to reduce mortality and morbidity of breast cancer in Pakistan.

He appreciated their efforts for controlling the incidence of breast cancer in the country.

The President was briefed on mapping of the mammography facilities in Pakistan in order to utilise them for breast cancer screening across the country to attain the goal of early detection of breast cancer and reduce morbidity and mortality.

Pakistan has the highest rate of breast cancer in Asia. One in every 9 women suffers from breast cancer .

Approximately 90,000 new cases are diagnosed every year, out of which 40,000 die. Breast cancer is the most frequent cancer among women and also causes the greatest number of cancer-related deaths among women.