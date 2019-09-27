Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued notices to 42 political parties over non-submission of consolidated statements of their accounts.

According to an official of ECP, these political parties had to submit accounts statements audited by a chartered accountant on Form-D, containing therein their annual income and expenses, sources of their funds, assets and liabilities.

He said these parties included Awami National Party, Balochistan Awami Party, Balochistan National Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (Noorani), Mohajar Qaumi Movement, Pakistan Muslim League, Pakistan Muslim League (Z), Pakistan Sunni Tehrik, Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party, Tehrik-e-Labbaik Islam, All Pakistan Muslim League and others.

He said earlier the commission had reminded all members of the parliament and provincial assemblies to submit their yearly statements of assets and liabilities on or before December 31.

“The ECP had also asked the lawmakers to submit details of assets and liabilities of their spouses and dependent children as on 30th of June on Form-B,” he added.

The official explained under Section 137 of the Elections Act 2017, members of Senate, National Assembly and provincial assemblies were required to submit statements of their assets and liabilities with the ECP Secretariat, including of their spouses and dependent children.

He said the ECP had also warned the legislators that it would publish the names of those who failed to submit the statements of assets and liabilities within the period specified in Sub-Section (1).

As per law, the commission will, on the 16th day of January; by an order suspend the membership of member of an assembly or Senate who failed to submit the statements by 15th of January, and the suspension will remain in effect till the time he submits the statements.