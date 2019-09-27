Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced to resume the hearing of the foreign funding case against PTI on October 1. The Commission is likely to review the progress of the committee which was formed by the ECP to probe the accounts and funding sources of the ruling party during the hearing. The committee was headed by ECP Director General Law Mohammad Irshad. However after the passage of around one-and-a-half years of its constitution the fate of the report is still unclear. The ECP has ruled that only the petitioner, respondent and their counsels can appear before the committee. Meanwhile, talking to media outside the ECP, PML-N senior leader Ihsan Iqbal claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was hiding behind the law in order to escape the foreign funding case. According to him, the ruling party did not mention the eighteen bank accounts in its statement of assets submitted to the ECP. Lashes out at the appointments of ECP’s two members by the ruling party, he said that the PM had appointed the two members of ECP of his own choice in order escape the money laundering case. He said that the nation must know who was funding to Imran Khan.