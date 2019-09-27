Election tribunal on Friday has de-seated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Deputy Speaker in National Assembly (NA) Qasim Khan Suri.

The tribunal headed by Justice Abdullah Baloch has directed the authorities to arrange re-election in NA-265 constituency.

The decision was announced over the petition of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-Mengal) member Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Raisani, who had challenged Suri’s victory in General Election 2018.

Raisani’s lawyer told the tribunal that a total of 114,000 votes were cast during the polls in NA-265 constituency out of which 65,000 votes were declared invalid.

He alleged that the election was rigged as 65,000 invalid votes could not be verified.

Lashkari Raisani, Mehmood Khan Achakzai of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Hafiz Hamdullah of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl, former speaker of the Balochistan Assembly Raheela Durrani and Qasim Khan Suri of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had contested the election from NA-265 in Quetta. 