New York - Pakistan and India remain at “very serious odds” with each other, US President Donald Trump said, adding that he had once again offered to arbitrate or mediate to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

Trump said he encouraged the leaders of Pakistan and India in separate meetings in New York to work out their differences, including their decades-long dispute over the divided region of Kashmir.

During his meetings with Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Monday and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, Trump said he had told both leaders: “Fellows, work it out. Just work it out. Those are two nuclear countries. They’ve got to work it out.”

Addressing a news conference in New York on Wednesday, Trump said he had “very productive” meetings with both leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session. “With respect to Pakistan and India, we talked about Kashmir. I offered whether it is arbitration or mediation, or whatever it has to be I’ll do whatever I can because they are at very serious odds right now and hopefully that will get better,” Trump said.

Trump met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a bilateral meeting Tuesday on the sidelines of the UNGA for 40 minutes, and a day earlier he met Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Tensions between the two rivals escalated after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5 revoked the special status of the Indian-occupied Kashmir. Indian authorities imposed a widespread curfew in the region and cut off residents from all communications and the Internet.

Imran Khan has urged the US to take up the Kashmir issue, even suggesting that Trump act as a mediator, but India has long refused outside intervention.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has also written to the UN Secretary General and President of UNSC, making his country’s legal case on Kashmir issue. Qureshi, in his letter to UN chief Antonio Guterres and UNSC President Vasily Nebenzya, said the Indian action aimed at bringing about a “demographic change” in Kashmir.