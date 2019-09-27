Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that it goes to the credit of present government of taking practical steps towards the implementation of Right to Information Act.

Addressing a seminar here on Thursday, she said the previous government had passed the Right to Information Law but did not take any steps to formulate relevant rules and regulations and appoint the Information Commissioners to ensure its implementation.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan turned his vision of ensuring public access to information into reality in the first 100 days in office by notifying the establishment of Federal Information Commission.

She noted that the establishment of the commission will serve as a platform to protect the rights of the people and discourage propaganda and disinformation. She said this commission will ensure timely and effective dissemination of information to the people which will also play an important role to counter misperceptions.

The Special Assistant said the government has allocated seventy million rupees in the budget for the Information Commission. He said we are also ready to provide space to the commission in the building of Radio Pakistan so that it can discharge its duties and the people could easily access it.

Dr. Firdous recalled that it was the previous government of PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that had first passed the Right to Information Act.

She said it is also time for the international organizations to raise voice for the fundamental rights of oppressed Kashmiri people including their right of access to information. She regretted that Indian authorities are crushing the very rights of Kashmiri people.

She said the prime minister is pleading the case of Kashmiri people at the international fora. She said the Prime Minister in his address to the UN General Assembly session tomorrow will raise the voice of Kashmir people.