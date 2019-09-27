Share:

The Daily Star says the Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the world must take all measures to force Myanmar to create conditions enabling safe, dignified and voluntary return of Rohingyas to their ancestral home.

She was addressing an interactive dialogue titled “A conversation with Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina” at Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in New York on Wednesday.

“Through planned atrocities, the government of Myanmar cleansed its Northern Rakhine State of the Rohingya minority. They fled violence and atrocities and we opened our border to shelter them on humanitarian grounds,” the PM said.

Hasina said Bangladesh is providing humanitarian support to the Rohingyas to the best of its ability. “We want a peaceful and immediate resolution of the crisis. Myanmar has created the crisis and the solution lies in Myanmar.”

The PM said the international community, particularly the EU, China and the USA, have been extremely helpful to Bangladesh in dealing with the crisis.

She urged all to visit the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

“We believe, while in those camps you will be shaken by their horrifying stories of atrocities at the hands of the Myanmar security forces and local vigilantes. After seeing their plight, I believe, you will want to see an end to their painful predicament the soonest.”

Bangladesh is one of the world's poorest economies, and has been hosting a Rohingya population that has fled Myanmar since violence in 2016. This refugee population now amounts to almost a million people.

Bangladesh has recently enlisted the help of China, which it believes can force Myanmar to help the Rohingya settle back into the Rakhine state. Although Myanmar has claimed it facilitates returning Rohingya, ongoing violence in the Rakhine state suggests state complicity.

In New York, both Bangladesh and Malaysia have slammed the Myanmar government for failing to uphold its promise of creating safe conditions for the Rohingya, and both have welcomed Chinese assistance in mediating the crisis.