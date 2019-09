Share:

LAHORE - Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL), in liaison with Parks and Horticulture Authority of Punjab, recently organized the tree planting activity at HACPL’s plant. The activity was led by Hironobu Yoshimura, President & CEO, Kenichi Matsuo, Vice President-Production, and Maqsoodur Rehman Rehmani, Vice President of Human Resource &Administration, along with HACPL associates who joined the force at this plantation.