The Manipur Cabinet has decided that any decision on legalising the cultivation of marijuana or cannabis for use of medical and industrial purposes would be taken after getting public feedback.

In India, other states have already legalised the cultivation of marijuana, and the Manipur cabinet looks toward their example to evaluate its usefulness. At least according to the government spokesperson quoted in The Hindu's report, it seems the government is interested in hearing if the Manipur public is comfortable with the state cultivating what it is also one of the most popular social drugs in the world.

Last week, the Chief Minister of Manipur had said that his government was planning to legalise cannabis cultivation for the use of medicinal and industrial purposes.

Although bhang is derived from the marijuana plant, unlike hashish or "weed", British colonial laws neglected to criminalize the consumption of bhang. This has allowed bhang to remain available for purchase and consumption in most of India. Interestingly, a neighboring state of Manipur, Assam, is one of the very few Indian states that have any measures to criminalize the consumption of bhang.

Split between the Christian and Hindu plurality in the state, Manipur was the sight of a separatist insurgency, just over a decade ago. To this date, an organised secessionist movement in the region still maintains some activity.

Although ruled by the BJP, the state of Manipur is widely considered to be less conservative than most of north India, with a secessionist insurgency that actively recruited women as soldiers and collaborators.