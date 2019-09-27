Share:

Federal Minister for Interior Ejaz Ahmed Shah Friday appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for effectively projecting the Kashmir cause at international level.

In a statement, Ejaz Shah expressed the hope that efforts made for resolution of Kashmir issue as per aspirations of Kashmiris would bear fruit.

"I hope the efforts made for the rights of Kashmiris would not go waste and they will get a chance to breathe freely soon," he added.

The Interior Minister said, "Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and pain of Kashmiris is pain of Pakistanis and we will not disappoint them."

He said since August 5, about 13,000 Kashmiris had been arrested by the Indian forces in Occupied Jammu Kashmir.

Ejaz Shah said Indian occupation forces were using various tactics to suppress the freedom struggle.

The Minister expressed disappointment over the insensitivity of international community. He said international community would have to play its role to defeat Modi's fascist agenda to suppress the freedom struggle.