ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court on Thursday declared an office of Islamabad Traffic Police located in a greenbelt as encroachment and directed for removal of the office.

A single bench of the IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued these directions while hearing a petition filed by Kashif Malik Advocte.

The IHC bench also directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to inform the court about the measures being taken for clearing the greenbelts of the federal capital from encroachments.

The CDA told the court that there are encroachments on four acre land near Shakarparia. At this the court directed the CDA to recover this land from the encroachments.

Meanwhile, another single bench of the IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued stay order in the matter of appointment of Director General (DG) of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

The court issued notices to Federal Ministry of Inter-province Coordination and other respondents and directed them to submit their reply in this matter.

After issuing aforementioned directions, the IHC bench deferred hearing in this matter till November 12 for further proceedings.

Deputy Director General PSB Mansoor Ahmad Khan filed the petition against the advertisement published in the newspapers for the appointment of DG Pakistan Sports Board.

He adopted in the petition that the ministry had issued an advertisement for the appointment of the DG of Sports Board instead of making this appointment from within the department.

He requested the court to halt the appointment of the DG through advertisement and it may direct the ministry to make the said appointment from within the department.