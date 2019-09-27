Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan, hosting its first one-day international in more than four years, will hope to treat the home crowd with a complete performance as the three-match series against Sri Lanka gets under way in Karachi.

It has been ten years since Karachi saw its last ODI. In that time, three World Cups have been staged, a generation has grown up, and the one-day game has been through a revolution.

After a disappointing World Cup campaign, Pakistan, under their new coach Misbah-ul-Haq, and with new faces in the squad, appear to be a motivated lot. They have focused on fitness in the run-up to the series and go into the series with confidence. The series presents an opportunity for players such as Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz, who are making comebacks into the national side, to establish themselves.

After the World Cup, Sri Lanka put up three complete performances to whitewash Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series at home last month. But with senior players withdrawing from the tour of Pakistan, they face an uphill task in unfamiliar conditions.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said that it is high time for world cricket to come forward and support Pakistan in reviving international cricket on its home turf.

Sarfaraz said the world cricket is incomplete without Pakistan. The wicketkeeper-batsman stressed the cricketing world to start touring Pakistan more frequently as the country has been hosting cricket regularly and its security situation has come leaps and bounds.

“My message to the cricketing world on this occasion is simple: please come and support us in resumption of international cricket in Pakistan,” Sarfaraz said. “The Pakistan Cricket Board and the security agencies in every city have really worked hard to make it possible. Pakistan has been hosting cricket for two years on regular basis and now it is up to the other boards to realise that Pakistan is able to manage security at the top level for international cricket,” he added.

Safaraz said that the more world cricket would come to support Pakistan cricket, the quicker “we will have international cricket back at our home grounds”.

The skipper further said it is important that “players who are coming to Pakistan return with great memories as they will be our ambassadors and tell the world that Pakistan is a safe country for cricket.” He also thanked Sri Lanka Cricket for sending its national team to Pakistan.

While talking about series, Pakistani skipper said that the Sri Lankan cricket team cannot be underestimated. “It is an international team and you can’t be relaxed against any international team, especially in white-ball cricket. It is going to be a good contest and we will give our best against Sri Lanka,” he said.

The wicketkeeper-batsman confirmed that he will bat at number five in the series. Sarfaraz also said that Pakistan will try to post a big total. “It is easier to say that we are going to score 400 or 500 runs. You need to put in a lot of hard work to do that, and it is important for your top three, four batsmen to score big runs if you want to post a big total on board,” he said.

Sri Lanka cricket captain Lahiru Thirimanne gave thumbs up to the security in Pakistan terming the arrangements as first class.

Thirimanne said that his side will play its best cricket and the focus of players will only be on cricket, not security. “The security has been really good and I must say it’s first class, we didn’t have any problems. The facilities here are really good. Actually we are not allowed to go out from the hotel, we get together and playing some FIFA and playing some carom.”

He said it’s a good challenge for his side’s young players to play in Pakistan and players will give their best in next three games against a top quality side. “The challenge we’re getting here, it’s a very good side. I must say that Pakistan has named their best side so yeah the thing is we’ll have a lot of youngsters so it’s good opportunity for them to come up and showcase their talent,” he said.

He said Sri Lanka squad has a lot of youngsters in the side and a lot of them are under-25 years of age but they have been playing domestic cricket for long.

“It’s an opportunity for them, they don’t have any pressure, they don’t have any previous things to think about, so they are fresh. I think we have a good chance if we play to our potential,” he said.

“I’ve been given lot of all-rounders and I am happy with the team that I’ve got. We have to make use of all the all-rounders, batting, bowling and we have younger players too so fielding must be very good and we are looking forward,” he said.