KABUL - Just days away from Afghanistan’s presidential election, leading challenger and current Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah alleged that the vote is threatened by widespread abuses of power by his rival, incumbent President Ashraf Ghani, during an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday. Abdullah, who ran against Ghani five years ago in what were widely dismissed as deeply flawed polls, said he fears a skewed outcome again could threaten the country’s tottering democracy. “We have registered quite a few complaints, but this is just the tip of the iceberg,” Abdullah said, referring to his Ghani’s infractions. “My main concern will be that massively fraudulent elections ... will have an impact on the mentality of the people, on the views of the people, the democratic process, whether it is functioning or not,” he said. “If it is not functioning, what’s the other way to go ahead with your goals?” Speaking at his heavily guarded home in the capital, Abdullah said his big worry on election day is ballot stuffing. He looked visibly tired from a rigorous campaign that began in earnest barely two weeks ago, after a deal with the Taliban that seemed imminent was declared “dead” by President Donald Trump. Until then, campaigning had been subdued, with many of the 18 presidential candidates not even holding events. The assumption was that any peace deal would lead to a new interim government, making the scheduled election irrelevant. Abdullah said he was ready to talk to the Taliban and accused Ghani of squandering an opportunity to push the peace process when the U.S. and Taliban were talking. “Security threats have an impact on people ... it is a big deal,” said Abdullah.