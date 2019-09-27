Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC), Kamra, has achieved another historic milestone when it rolled out indigenously-overhauled JF-17 aircraft from the rebuild factory.

To mark this momentous occasion, a roll-out ceremony was held at the Aircraft Rebuild Factory Kamra, on Thursday. Out of the first four JF-17 aircrafts, two were overhauled in China, whereas the other two were indigenously overhauled in ARF Kamra.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest of the roll-out ceremony, says a press release issued here by the PAF.

Addressing at the occasion, the Air Chief said, “We are living in technology-intensive world, where self-reliance and indigenization are key to effectively addressing modern challenges.

“PAF has been relentlessly pursuing these goals and has achieved remarkable capability,” he said. He further said that JF-17 overhaul is indeed a significant achievement, which could not have been achieved without the dedication and hard work put in by the officers and technicians of Aircraft Rebuild Factory. He also appreciated the continuous support of Chinese Aviation Industries including the top management of AVIC, CATIC, CAIC and CADI in our journey towards self-reliance.

Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad, Chairman PAC; Yang Ying, President of China National Aero-technology Import and Export Corporation (CATIC); Wang Wel, Vice President Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC); Zhan Jianping, President China Aviation Industry Corporation (CAIC); along with other senior civil and defence officials were also present at the occasion.