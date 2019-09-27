Share:

PARIS PR - After the historic representation of Pakistan at cinema’s grandest international film festival, the Cannes Film Festival in 2018, L’Oréal Paris Pakistan’s Spokesperson Mahira Khan is set to represent Pakistan and the brand at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week happening from 23rd September to 1st October 2019.

L’Oréal Paris and Paris Fashion Week have had a history of bringing together the most celebrated and coveted beauty, fashion and entertainment icons and trends from across the world.

With this announcement, L’Oréal Paris continues its trailblazing drive to open up and unlock global platforms for Pakistan. With the multi-faceted Mahira Khan as the local spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris in Pakistan, the brand is indeed pioneering global avenues as ‘firsts’ for the country, having represented the brand at Cannes Film Festival in 2018 and now at Paris Fashion Week this September 2019.

Speaking about her participation at Paris Fashion Week 2019, L’Oréal Paris Pakistan’s Spokesperson Mahira Khan has said, “Representing the brand and the country at Cannes Film Festival last year was an incredible experience and continuing the same representation at Paris Fashion Week couldn’t be more exciting - it is after all THE fashion week to be a part of and I’m delighted for the opportunity to represent Pakistan at the world’s most coveted event, where beauty meets fashion - We are all worth it!”

Every year, L’Oréal Paris chooses its spokeswomen from all over the world to attend the fashion week and this year, Mahira will join the leading ladies of L’Oréal Paris to grace the illustrious Parisian platform in a glamourous ramp walk for L’Oréal Paris under the iconic Eiffel Tower, which is a first for Pakistan and a moment of immense joy and pride for L’Oréal Pakistan.

Some notable events from her itinerary apart from the fashion week itself comprise of the “Unlock Paris Tour” in which she will be visiting some intriguing spots of the city, as well as a Karl Lagerfeld workshop which will also showcase Lagerfeld’s much anticipated collaboration with L’Oréal Paris on a “rock-chic” make-up collection. Mahira will be in Paris for 4 days, during which she will also be meeting with L’Oréal Paris global spokespeople, besides her engagements with noteworthy fashion designers.